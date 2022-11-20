Curfews imposed in McVickers Lane and Homestead in Spanish Town

The police have imposed curfews in sections of Spanish Town in the St Catherine North division to quell an upsurge of violence in volatile communities.

Both curfews are for 48 hours and have been in place in McVickers Lane and Homestead.

They started at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will run until 6 p.m. on Monday.

Earlier this year, the police indicated that internal gang conflicts have been driving increased levels of violence in the areas.

Persons within the boundaries of the curfew are reminded that during the hours of the curfew, they are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

The boundaries of the McVickers Lane curfew are:

NORTH: From the intersection of Worchester Road and Sydenham Avenue travelling to the intersection of Sydenham Avenue and Federal Avenue.

SOUTH: From the intersection of Morgan's Lane and Old Harbour Road to the train line.

EAST: From the intersection Sydenham Avenue and Central Avenue travelling along and imaginary line, to the intersection of Morgan's Lane and Old Harbour Road.

WEST: From the Train line and Morgan's Lane travelling along the Train Line and continue along an imaginary line to the intersection of Worchester and Sydenham Avenue.

The boundaries of the Homestead curfew:

NORTH: From intersection of 41 Old Harbour Road (Church of God of Prophecy) traveling along the perimeter wall to Valdez Road. Valdez Road.

SOUTH: End of the Eastern Boundary travelling along Lawrence Drive to Old Harbour Road.

EAST: Traveling along an imaginary line going across Valdez Road about to Lawrence Drive.

WEST: From the intersection of Lawrence Drive and Old Harbour Road main road about to the starting of northern boundary.

