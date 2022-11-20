D Head Cornerstone wins Urtaj Trophy going away

D HEAD CORNERSTONE made rapid headway along the rail to attack THE CITADEL off the home turn of yesterday’s United Racehorse Trainers’ Association feature event, ticking off his second consecutive win at a distance of ground.

Fourth in this year’s St Leger and Jamaica Derby, D HEAD CORNERSTONE, who won impressively at a mile on November 5, took over from THE CITADEL a furlong out to win going away at nine furlongs and 25 yards in 1:57.2.

Though bearing down on CITADEL when making his bid for the lead, D HEAD CORNERSTONE, a 6-5 favourite, was cleared by the stewards following a rider’s objection lodged by Jerome Innis.

Dane Dawkins rode a three-timer on the 10-race card to move six clear of defending champion jockey Anthony Thomas.

Dawkins won back-to-back races, the second and third events, astride CHARMIN BEAUTY and stakes-leading trainer, Jason DaCosta’s two-year-old, SHE’S MYHEDGEFUND, before making all with SENSATIONAL SATIN in the eighth.

BRACE OF UPSETTERS

Youville Pinnock, who recently returned from injury, rode a brace of upsetters, TIGRAY EXPRESS at 15-1 in the fourth and TURNONTHELIGHT at 13-1 in the 10th.

Trainer Patrick Lynch topped the programme with two winners, TIGRAY EXPRESS and CHARMIN BEAUTY.

Racing continues this afternoon with a nine-race card offering an enticing $5 million Reggae 6 carryover, forced by winners such as SUPREME STAR in the opening event at odds of 7-1, TIGRAY EXPRESS and 5-1 shot SWEET SURPRISE in the fifth.