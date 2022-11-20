JLP79 | Clarendon labourites ready for conference, $2K lunch stipend in hand

Among the throngs of supporters expected for today's Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) conference are 1,000 labourites from the Clarendon South Eastern constituency who will pack dozens of cars for the trip into St Andrew.

The JLP's 79th conference is being held at the National Arena in St Andrew, and will be highlighted by an address from leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Councillor for the Rocky Point division in the constituency, Winston Maragh told The Gleaner that supporters have been excited and anxious to return to mass gatherings.

"We have ten JUTC (Jamaica Urban Transit Company) buses and about forty cars...all loaded," Maragh said.

According to Maragh, lunches for some 1,000 supporters have so far racked up bill of $2 million, as each supporter received a $2,000 stipend.

Maragh said he could not comment on costs for shirts and other paraphernalia, but said the party had received financial contributions for private entities.

Meanwhile, MP Charles Jr said the first in-person mass gathering of labourites since 2019 will re-energise the governing party which was forced to axe the previous two annual gatherings because of protocols linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Everybody is ready, everybody is energised , and on their way to conference to show that the [Jamaica] Labour Party is strong and ready to continue leading this country," he said.

Charles Jr argued that the event will showcase the JLP as the party to depend on for good governance, leadership and results.

"It is going to be an opportunity to share the message, the message that the [Jamaica] Labour Party government cares, the message that we have gone through the motion, gone through the challenges with a leader... with the leader for this government the Most Honourable Andrew Holness; the message is that the party is a party the country can depend on," Charles said.

Kenneth Davis, councillor for the May Pen East division in Clarendon Central has likened the event to a family reunion, while Joel Williams, councillor for the Denbigh division, said he is expecting a massive turnout at today's event.

Williams was recently handed the baton for the constituency's chairmanship by Member of Parliament, Mike Henry.

The JLP said it will cost approximately $50 million to organise the conference.

- Olivia Brown

