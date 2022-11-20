JLP79 | Ruling party needs 20 consecutive years in power, argues Juliet Holness

Jamaica Labour Party Member of Parliament Juliet Holness has argued that the ruling Jamaica Labour Party needs to be in power for at least 20 consecutive years to transform Jamaica and reverse the problems inherited from the Opposition People's National Party.

The St Andrew East Rural representative made the argument in an address at the party's annual conference at the National Arena in St Andrew on Sunday.

"Jamaica needs consistently great government. In the same way that we endured 18 and a half years of lukewarm leadership, Jamaica now deserves to have at least... 20 years reaping the benefits of a strong, balanced, visionary, accountable government," she declared.

"So Labourites, we are the party that Jamaica has always been looking for. The party that should do it, the party that can do it and the party that will do it."

Calling herself the "proud wife of the best prime minister" of Jamaica, Holness lauded the achievements of the Government under the leadership of her husband.

According to her, the Jamaica Labour Party "best reflects equity, unity, hard work, fairness, honesty, virtues that are fitting for every single Jamaican family. It is not by accident that we won so many seats in the last election. It is not by accused that this government is made up of the largest number of female representatives this country has every seen."

Holness again lashed former PNP administrations for settling Jamaicans in unsafe places to live.

She indicated that those persons who were settled in unsafe areas were shafted and deserved better.

The JLP has held state power since March 2016. It won re-election in September 2020.

- Edmond Campbell

