JLP79 | St Ann North Eastern labourites still icy on MP, say they're turning out for Holness

Dozens of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters from St Ann North Eastern are insisting that their attendance at today's annual conference is to show support for party leader and Prime Minister Andrew Holness and not their Member of Parliament Marsha Smith.

Labourites staged at least two demonstrations this year over what they have called the poor representation by Smith who replaced the late Shahine Robinson.

“Di leader wi a go bout, wi naw guh bout no MP; ah di leader wi a guh bout,” declared Livingston Gordon from the Lime Hall division.

“Lime Hall division turn out 100 per cent; we have four coaster bus ah Lime Hall division right now fi support the leader,” he added.

Courtney, also known as 'Colours' and 'Big Boy', was equally vocal.

“I'm going to the conference because of my leader, not the MP, but the leadership. Right now wi nuh have no MP; our MP is missing in action so we just a motivate wi self,” Courtney said.

“This is the great North Eastern St Ann and wi can't afford to lose it. Mrs Robinson would turn in her grave. She build this constituency with the love of the people; she was a person who love the people.”

But there is still support in some quarters for the MP.

Councillor for the Exchange division, Ian Isaacs, indicated there was some level of support for Smith.

“We have not seen that kind of resistance to the MP, not to support the MP,” he declared.

All four divisions in St Ann North Eastern – St Ann's Bay, Lime Hall, Ocho Rios and Exchange turned out four or five Coaster buses and 10 cars each, packed with supporters destined for the party's annual conference.

- Carl Gilchrist

