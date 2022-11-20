JLP79 | 'Times tough, but JLP best party to get us through' - says Portland labourite

The leadership of the Jamaica Labour Party in Portland says it's surprise at the number of people who want to attend the party's annual conference, taking the turnout as a signal of goodwill for the governing party amid a tough economic climate.

Councillor for the St Margaret's Bay Division in West Portland, Stephen Williams told The Gleaner that approximately 30 Coaster buses, cars, jeeps, and bikes drove out from that constituency en route to the party's conference.

He said supporters are anticipating a message of hope from Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

"I am not under the impression that Labourites are expecting an election call or announcement, but rather to hear the honourable Prime Minister message on topical issues that will impact the country, "said Williams.

"Already the country's economy has bounced back and the young people are getting sustainable employment, although many have been scarred by the ravages brought about by COVID-19. I have never seen this number of people so eager to journey to a JLP conference; this is unprecedented. Our supporters are excited and enthusiastic, and that's s clear indication that they believe in our leaders and the prosperity plan".

The movement or assembling of people started from as early as 6 a.m. Sunday as JLP supporters started exiting the various communities of Long Bay, Manchioneal, Fairy Hill, Port Antonio, the Rio Grande Valley, Stony Hill, and Breastworks in Eastern Portland, while Labourites drawn from Hart Hill, Hope Bay, St. Margaret's Bay, Buff Bay, and Windsor Castle started pouring out from West Portland.

The JLPs Daryl Vaz is MP for West Portland and his wife Ann-Marie Vaz represents East Portland, the only two constituencies in the eastern parish.

Clad in their traditional green coloured outfit, the Labourites emerged waving party flags and blowing vuvuzela's in the cool of the morning breeze, brought about by overnight showers.

But while the JLP crowd was growing by the minute, memories of the COVID-19 pandemic still flooded the minds of many, who were overheard commenting on the hardships brought about by the virus, which according to them, forced a two-year shutdown of the various sectors.

"Time rough, but only di JLP can ease the pressure and stress dat wi a feel now," said Vincent "Boasty King" Lewis, a party loyalist.

"But di government handle the COVID-19 situation well and were commended for its effort by the international community. Mi glad say di union dem sign off with the public sector workers and their wage agreement, which is a positive outlook for the government. Times are tough, but the JLP is the best party to get us through this challenging period," Lewis added.

So far an appeal made by Minister of Local Government, Desmond McKenzie, along with the police, for supporters to conform with basic road traffic guidelines, is being observed, as unlike previous conferences, there was no evidence of bodies protruding from vehicles.

- Gareth Davis Snr

