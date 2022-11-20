Neos Air returns to connect Italy with Jamaica

After an absence of two and a half years, Jamaica will once again be connected with direct air service to and from Italy.

The first of the two direct flights operated by Neos Air from Milan´s Malpensa Airport to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James is taking place today.

The flight, which departed Milan this morning is due to arrive at Sangster at 4:30 p.m., and will operate once weekly for the winter season.

“The airline will in fact connect Italy to Jamaica with two weekly flights. In addition, from the 23rd of December, Neos Air will operate a second flight from Verona, Italy,” Gregory Shervington, the Jamaica Tourist Board's regional director, Continental Europe told The Gleaner.

He said both flights will be utilising a Boeing 787-900 Dreamliner with a seat capacity of 359, representing an important sign of recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The direct flights will dramatically increase arrivals from Italy. In 2019 Jamaica saw 13,540 visitors from Italy,” he revealed.

- Janet Silvera

