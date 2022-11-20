UPDATE | Over 90 guns turned over in amnesty, says Holness

The number of guns handover in the just expired amnesty is over 90, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

That figure is at least 10 more than what National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang reported to the The Gleaner this morning.

Holness gave the update during his address at the annual conference of his Jamaica Labour Party at the National Arena in St Andrew.

Holness said he was surprised at the number of ammunition and guns collected. “I never expected so many."

Earlier Chang said more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition were also given to the police.

Holness on Friday said there would be no extension of the gun amnesty.

The initiative was announced as a new law, the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, took effect.

Breaches of the new gun law carry penalties ranging from 15 years to life imprisonment.

