Who is responsible for how you feel?

One morning you wake up fresh and happy but hear of something that happened to a family member that affects you. For example, you may tell your friend: “This morning, my wife made me so angry.” The very structure of that statement reveals that other people are responsible for your state(s) of being. The conclusion is seemingly logical – after all, you were fine before their words or actions started affecting. The root cause, we assume, is “they”.

However, there is one crucial thing that is missing in that belief. No matter what someone says or does to us, there is that split-second gap where we interpret the meaning of what was said or done then react to it. That is the reason if someone says something in a language we do not understand, our day remains unspoiled. It is also true that no one can affect us if we are in a good mood where the frequency of our thoughts is on a higher pedestal than the frequency of stimuli. In essence, external situations are not in our control, but our response to them is our choice. Hence, we are responsible for our state of being.

It is essential that we take responsibility for our own thoughts, moods, and reactions. Understanding and accepting this restores the equilibrium in our inner self. There is always an option to choose the right response regardless of the intensity and intent of stimuli.

We should choose to be happy in every circumstance. This is completely in our hands. Bring yourself to this point and experience positive change in your life.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Courtesy: Rajyoga Meditation Center, Kingston (courses are given free of charge). Email: kingston@jm.brahmakumaris.org