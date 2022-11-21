Bauxite train derails track in St Ann, two men killed

A police probe has been launched into Sunday's derailment of a bauxite train in Retreat district, Brown's Town, St Ann, that left two men dead.

The deceased have been identified as Clarendon security guard Shane Powell and Orlando Brown, of Brown's Town, St Ann.

The police report that about 10 p.m. both men were aboard the train when it developed mechanical problems, derailed the track, and crashed in a gully.

Both men received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

The scene was processed and their bodies were removed to the morgue.

The crash site has been cordoned off.

