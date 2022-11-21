Company says senior team probing bauxite train derailment in St Ann

Discovery Bauxite Partners says a senior team has been assigned to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fatal derailment of a bauxite train in St Ann on Sunday night.

The incident, which happened in Retreat district, Brown's Town, resulted in the deaths of two workers who were aboard the train.

They are Clarendon security guard Shane Powell and Orlando Brown, who was of a Brown's Town, St Ann address.

In a statement today, the company said all rail operations have been suspended pending the completion of a preliminary assessment.

It said it is offering support to affected employees as well as the families of the deceased men.

“I know that employees will be deeply moved by this tragedy and urged them to remain focused as the company carries out a fullsome investigation in concert with the relevant internal and external authorities,” said Vice President & Country Manager Delroy Dell.

The company said that detailed investigations are ongoing into the cause of the derailment.

It expressed condolences to the families, friends, loved ones, and colleagues of the two deceased workers.

