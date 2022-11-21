Firearm and ammo seized in Spanish Town, four arrested

The police in St Catherine seized an illegal firearm and over 30 rounds of ammunition at a house in Gulf, Spanish Town on Sunday.

The occupants of the house - three men and a woman - were arrested.

Their identities are being withheld at this time.

The police report that between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. a joint police-military team conducted an operation in the community of Gulf.

During the search of a house, a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol and thirty-seven 9mm rounds of ammunition were found, according to the police.

The occupants were taken into custody.

The police are encouraging persons to share information about illegal guns, wanted men and gang activities.

