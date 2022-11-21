First court appearance for accused drug traffickers in $100M bust

The eight accused drug traffickers who allegedly tried to smuggle cocaine worth more than $100 million out of Jamaica on board a cruise ship earlier this month made their first court appearance today.

The seven United States nationals and one Jamaican appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on charges of conspiracy, possession of, dealing in and taking steps to export cocaine.

They will, however, remain in custody for another week because the case file is incomplete.

Calls to their attorneys Donnovan Collins and Odane Marston went unanswered.

The accused drug traffickers are scheduled to return to court next Tuesday.

According to police reports, the group disembarked a cruise ship which arrived in Ocho Rios, St Ann, from Miami, Florida.

Anomalies were detected in their luggage as they attempted to re-board the vessel for departure, the police reported.

During a search by members of the police Narcotics Division, a total of 24 packages containing 17 kilograms of cocaine were allegedly found concealed in their bags.

Investigators charge that they are part of a transnational drug trafficking syndicate.

- Livern Barrett

