Man gets bail because of long delay in getting transcript of his trial

Fifty four-year-old St Andrew resident, John Murray, who has been waiting for five years for the transcript of his trial for his appeal to be heard, was today granted bail.

The Court of Appeal offered Murray bail in the sum of $50,000 in his own surety pending the production of the transcript.

The court was informed that the transcript will be ready by January next year.

Murray, of Red Hills, St Andrew, was convicted of charges of robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm and sentenced in 2017 to a total of seven years' imprisonment. The offences took place in Manchester.

Murray would have served his sentence already if he did not appeal against his convictions and sentence.

He is seeking to have his convictions quashed and his sentence set aside.

Attorney-at-law Melrose Reid is representing Murray.

-Barbara Gayle

