NCU to host cybersecurity conference

Floyd Green, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, will headline the speakers at CISCON 2022 to be hosted by the Computer and Information Science (CIS) department at Northern Caribbean University on Wednesday.

With cyberattacks becoming a growing concern for businesses operating in the digital space, the presentations at CISCON will focus on the theme, ‘Cybersecurity: Evolving to meet global challenges’. The virtual conference will provide an opportunity for information technology (IT) users to increase their knowledge and competence to guard against cyberattacks.

In addition to Green, who will provide a government perspective on the matter, Daniel Lowrie, edutainer from ACI Learning [TProTV], will present the industry perspective.

There will be several workshop sessions with presenters in the field from across the globe. Participants are invited to register at https://bitly.lc/bckn5.

Leading up to the conference, the CIS department hosted a community cybersecurity awareness training workshop on October 20. The goal of this initiative was to educate members of the public, such as civil servants, taxi-operators and community members about the importance of protecting their digital footprint. Additionally, a high school Hackathon was also conducted leading up to the conference. The CIS team engaged high students in challenges, and the top-three representatives will participate in a final challenge during CISCON.

This conference, now in its fifth instalment, is being sponsored by the Byron Robinson Foundation, Sagicor Bank, ITProTV Practice Labs from ACI Learning, and Alumni and friends.

The CIS team hopes to continue educating and inspiring the next generation of technology experts through initiatives like these. Participants will receive an e-certificate of participation, hands-on exposure in the workshops and great insights.