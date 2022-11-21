Portsmouth Primary awards students for excellence

Six-year-old Gabrielle Smith smiled as she accepted her certificate in language arts from teacher Sophia Thomas on November 16.

She was one of the students who were awarded at the Portsmouth Primary School in St Catherine for excellence in mathematics, English, language arts, science and integrated studies, punctuality, and being considered most improved student.

The occasion saw scores of parents, guardians and well-wishers at the function, held under the theme ‘Celebrating Excellence’.

Among the attendees was Minister of Education Fayval Williams, who noted that the school is growing, while imploring students and teachers at the Portmore-based primary school to continue working for excellence.

“From my certain knowledge, the Education Task Force has this school operating at a satisfactory level; the time has come for all concerns to make it an institution of the highest level,” Williams said.

Williams was speaking at the prize-giving ceremony, where 120 students were awarded.

Member of Parliament for South Eastern St Catherine Robert Miller called on the students to work hard at their studies, adding that education is the key to success.

“I must let you be aware that if it was not for education, I would not achieve success,” Miller said. “So let me implore you to study and work hard to get to the standard which will make you and your family proud.” He promised to continue the support of the institution to help it grow to being a school of choice.

Acting principal Celine Haughton said that the school is growing academically.

“In the last Primary Exit Profile examinations, 72 per cent of our students matriculated to traditional high schools; so we are growing,” Haughton said. “We are one of the first to be on the Government’s online platform, as we do have the technical competence.”

Guest speaker Renee Mair told the students to remain focused on their lessons, and that the awards are only the beginning for their achievements.

“ You must remain purposeful in your pursuits. I started here as a student, so you too can do it,” Mair said. The school has 759 students enrolled, who are supervised by a staff of 29 teachers.

Those attending the function said it was timely and encouraging for the students, their parents and guardians.