Teachers protest after parent fights VP at Ocho Rios primary

Teachers at Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann today staged a protest after the institution's vice principal was allegedly attacked by the mother of a student over a cell phone.

It is reported that a teacher seized the cell phone from the student who was using the device in class and took it to the vice principal.

It is further reported that another student called the mother of the child to tell her what had transpired.

It is reported that the mother then went to the school and allegedly engaged in a tussle with the vice principal to retrieve the cell phone.

Following the encounter, disgruntled teachers then protested to register their condemnation of the incident.

- Carl Gilchrist

