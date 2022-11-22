101 guns surrendered under amnesty

A total of 101 firearms and 3,000 rounds of ammunition were handed over to the police under the recently-concluded gun amnesty declared by the Government.

Debating regulations in Parliament to extend the States of Emergency to January 14 next year, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that the number of guns given over to law enforcement authorities exceeded his expectations.

However, the prime minister said that there are thousands of illegal firearms and ammunition still in the hands of criminals.

He told his parliamentary colleagues that the security forces recovered 22 illegal firearms during the amnesty.

He said it was unfortunate that a 15-year-old boy was among those caught in possession of an illegal weapon.

Noting that many young Jamaicans have been sucked into a gun culture, Holness said “I am sorry for him, and I wished that he did not have to face this fate, but we have to put our feet down firmly”.

