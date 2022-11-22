56-y-o charged for fatal Westmoreland stabbing during dispute

Detectives in Westmoreland have charged 56-year-old Fitzroy Fray in relation to a fatal stabbing of a man in Old Road in Moreland Hill on Saturday.

Fray was charged with murder on Monday, November 21.

A court date is being finalised.

The police report that Fray and 36-year-old Kish Evans had a dispute, during which Fray allegedly used a knife to stab him several times.

The police were summoned and Evans was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fray fled the area on foot.

He was subsequently located and arrested by cops, who conducted an operation at his home.

According to the police, a knife with bloodstains was also taken from him.

