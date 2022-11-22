FLA suspends permit of man in New Kingston gun video

The man seen in a social media video pointing his licensed firearm at a woman in New Kingston has had his permit suspended, the Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) has confirmed.

The weapon was surrendered to the FLA yesterday, the agency confirmed.

The man's identity has not been publicly disclosed.

It's believed that the incident occurred in New Kingston last Saturday.

It shows a man pulling a firearm from his waistband and pointing it at a woman who was advancing towards him.

According to the FLA, the licence will remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

“The investigation is to determine whether the use of the firearm by him was in keeping with the FLA's use of force policy,” a spokesperson told The Gleaner on Tuesday.

“If the FLA deems that he did not conduct himself properly in terms of the training that all licence holders get as it relates to use of force, the FLA can revoke the licence.”

