NWA to close eastbound lane of the AGS Coombs Highway

Effective Wednesday, the National Works Agency (NWA) will be periodically closing the Eastbound carriageway of the AGS Coombs Highway in St James.

The road will be closed between the Long Hill/Reading intersection and the western entrance to Bogue Village, the NWA says.

The roadway will be closed nightly, between 8:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m., over the course of the next three weeks.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the roadway is being closed to facilitate the upgrade of sections which are now in need of repair.

Ricketts, says the works form part of a $65-million-dollar road rehabilitation project, which is being done in collaboration with the Tourism Enhancement Fund, targeting the section of road from Reading, St James to Flint River, Hanover.

The project is to be executed in two phases.

The first phase will involve base improvements and the resurfacing of the Bogue main road.

The second phase of the project will involve the installation of raised pavement markers from the western entrance of Bogue Village to Flint River in Hanover.

