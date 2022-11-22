Ocho Rios primary VP, parent charged over physical altercation

The vice principal of Ocho Rios Primary School and a parent, who were involved in a physical altercation at the institution on Monday, have both been charged, the police have confirmed.

They are each charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, arising from the incident.

It is reported that on Monday the mother went to the school and allegedly confronted the vice principal in an effort to retrieve her child's cell phone, which was seized by a teacher, resulting in an altercation.

Teachers at the school later staged a protest in solidarity with their vice principal.

It is reported that the child was using the phone in class and the classroom teacher seized it and turned it over to the vice principal.

A student who knows the child used his cell phone to call the child's mother, who is said to work in Ocho Rios.

The mother later turned up at the school and demanded the return of the cell phone.

It is unclear what transpired to trigger the altercation.

- Carl Gilchrist

