Practical nurses hailed for their compassion and commitment

As members of the Practical Nurses Association of Jamaica (PNAJ) celebrate their day on Wednesday, one of Jamaica's most prominent families, the McConnells, has given the body high praise for services rendered to family members in their last days.

Peter McConnell, managing director of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, producers of the Tru Juice brand, has hailed the body for providing high-quality service to his parents in 2019 and recently in 2022.

“We are sending out a very special thank you to the incredible nurses that cared for our parents during their time of need. With dad in 2019 and mom in 2022 both becoming confined to bed in their final weeks, it was the fantastic team of nurses taking care of them that brought comfort to us and helped us deal with this very difficult time,” Peter McConnell wrote on behalf of his siblings.

“Their compassion and commitment while caring for them and keeping them comfortable during this painful time was truly amazing. A heartfelt thank you for all that you did for our parents.....we couldn't have done it without you,” he said in a written note to The Gleaner in celebration of the day.

“We appreciate your kindness, dedication, and gentle touch that you delivered every day until they peacefully passed. We are forever grateful,” he concluded.

PNAJ president Stephanie Powell said the acknowledgement and appreciation from the McConnell's means the world to the body.

In saluting her co-workers she said she was pleased to be leading an organisation of professionals.

“On this our 2nd year of celebrating Nursing Support Workers' Day along with the Royal College of Nursing in England, we are celebrating our colleagues and we would love to see our fellowmen show them more respect,” she told The Gleaner.

The day is being celebrated under the theme, “Stories of Compassionate Care from Overseas and Powell said as “president of the organisation administering compassionate care among the nursing profession, as community leaders, volunteers, donors, and partnership contributors we have so many activities annually for those who require assistance and we pledge to continue as the years go by.”

She said PNAJ “aims to continually commit to serving in this capacity as a support group on this island of Jamaica with compassionate care and advocacy for the well-being of the poor and needy. Only the best is good enough and with gratitude, for being a part of this Royal College of Nursing support workers campaign we will do our best.”

She thanked Michael Collins, the team at Jamaica National Bank, GraceKennedy, and other private individuals who contributed to their efforts to reach out to 13 infirmaries with gifts.

- Erica Virtue

