Prominent businessman Dr Marshall McGowan Hall has died

Prominent Jamaican businessman, Dr Marshall McGowan Hall, has passed away.

Hall, who was 88, died early this morning.

Hall was most recognised for his association with the Jamaica Producers Group Limited, where he served as director for over 40 years and as Group Managing Director for 27 years.

Jeffrey Hall, his son and current Chief Executive Officer of Jamaica Producers Group, has reflected on his father’s passing.

“My father was above all a family man. He was a leader, a protector, and a selfless champion for his family and for the people at the institutions with which he was affiliated.

“He did this with sincerity and humility and humour and wisdom and hard work. He showed us how to break down barriers and taught us not to see limits. This was his gift to us, and we truly loved him for it. We will forever miss him,” he said.

Dr Marshall Hall had two full careers.

First, he was an academic economist, graduating from Columbia University in New York in 1957 and the University of Wisconsin where he earned his PhD in 1960.

He served as a faculty member of the University of Wisconsin in the United States and Makerere University in Uganda and as a full professor of economics at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri.

He returned to Jamaica in 1972 and served as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Mona and as Head of the Department of Management Studies, a precursor to the Mona School of Business.

He is published extensively in the world’s leading academic journals in the field of microeconomics and institutional economics.

He also served as Chairman of the University of the West Indies Mona Campus Council and a Member of the Council of the University of the West Indies.

Hall also held numerous corporate directorships and served as board chairman in a wide range of institutions in the public, private, academic and non-profit sectors in Jamaica and internationally.

He is also a member of the PSOJ Hall of Fame and has been awarded the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Commander (CD) and the Order of Jamaica (OJ) by the Government of Jamaica.

