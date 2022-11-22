St James man charged for rape of his neighbour

A St James man accused of raping his neighbour after she allowed him to use her kitchen has been charged by the police.

Charged with rape and unlawful wounding is 26-year-old Akeem Walton of Angie Lane in Salt Spring.

The alleged incident happened on Friday, November 18.

According to the police, about 12:30 p.m., Walton allegedly asked his neighbour to allow him to use her kitchen.

The woman was reportedly inside her room when Walton allegedly entered and demanded sex, the police report.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She reportedly refused.

It is being alleged that he held her by her neck, inflicted a wound to her hand using a piece of a broken vase, and subsequently had sexual intercourse with her.

A report was made to the police immediately following the incident.

Walton was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.