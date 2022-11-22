St Mary man charged over sexual assault of minors to be sentenced Friday

The sentencing of a St Mary man who pleaded guilty to multiple sexual offences against minors is to be handed down in the Home Circuit Court on Friday.

Sheridan Shepherd, 38, was charged last year with six counts of buggery, five counts of indecent assault, and one count of grievous sexual assault.

The sentencing of Shepherd, who is from Highgate, has been hit by delays.

It is unclear what caused the most recent postponement.

Shepherd was charged in June 2021 with several counts of buggery, indecent assault and grievous sexual assault, committed against several minors aged from six to 12 years old at the time.

It was reported that several parents in the Highgate area reportedly left their children in Shepherd's care, who was offering counselling sessions to the minors.

It was reported that residents, who got wind of the sexual acts, attacked him, in which he was severely beaten.

He was subsequently taken into custody and later charged.

The mother of one of the victims told The Gleaner Tuesday morning that she will not be able to attend the sentencing but was happy with the outcome of the case.

- Carl Gilchrist

