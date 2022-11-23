American fugitive nabbed in Manchester

An American fugitive, who is wanted in New York in the US on multiple criminal charges, was arrested during a pre-dawn operation in Greenvale, Manchester, on Wednesday.

He is 18-year-old Matthew Pinnock, who is wanted on a provisional warrant of arrest for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, among other charges.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit says he was nabbed by members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension Team and Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (C-TOC) Special Ops.

The team reportedly went to a house in the Manchester community and carried out a search and Pinnock was allegedly found hiding.

He was subsequently transported to Kingston where he remains in custody.

He is set to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday.

