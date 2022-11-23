Burke Road in Spanish Town gets long-awaited rehabilitation

The National Works Agency (NWA) is undertaking much-needed repairs to Burke Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine, which has been in a poor state for some time.

The rehabilitation works are being conducted between King Street and Oxford Road.

The eight-week contract, which commenced last Sunday, will include repairs to the pavement of the targeted section.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says that the works will be undertaken only on Sundays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to reduce the impact on traffic movement as the roadway is heavily used.

He said that as part of the works the damaged pavement will be removed and the roadway overlaid with asphaltic concrete.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Shaw says that following the repairs to the pavement, the roadway will be marked with thermoplastic road marking paint and existing pedestrian crossings repainted.

Motorists will experience some delays during the period of the road works and can opt to use alternative routes.

The NWA further advises motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution if they must use the roadway while the works are underway.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.