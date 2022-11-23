Children march against child abuse

Children from across St Elizabeth on Friday (November 18) took to the streets of Black River, in an organised march against child abuse.

The event was planned by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) and formed part of a series of islandwide children-led marches to commemorate ‘World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse’, observed internationally on November 19.

The children, who represented primary and secondary schools in St Elizabeth, marched along High Street, North Street and Market Street, while bearing placards that read ‘Stop the Silence, End the Violence’ to raise awareness to the problem of child abuse in the country.

The group subsequently met up at the J.A.G Myers Park in the town, for a special ceremony to promote the safety and protection of Jamaica’s children.

In his address, minister without portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, lauded the CPFSA on its initiative to bring attention to such a “critical issue”.

THE BEST WAY

Green, who is also the member of parliament for South West St Elizabeth, indicated that simple support for not only children, but parents as well, can be the best way to prevent child abuse.

“That is why I am planning to partner with our National Parenting Support Commission, and CPFSA to launch a parent mentors [programme] because the reality is that a lot of people coming into parenting have no clue how to be a proper parent and we must admit it and work with them to ensure that their children feel love,” he stated.

For her part, CPFSA’s Regional Director – Southern, Francine Rhoomes, said that the entity continues to safeguard the nation’s children, many of whom need care and protection.

“With this [CPFSA] team right across the region we are ensuring that as best as possible that [their] voices are heard. We action when there are incidents of child abuse, and we want to ensure that persons know what to do and where to call when there’s an incident,” she explained.

“So as we celebrate, I want us to remember the reason why we are here and that is because of the children,” she added.

Among the schools in attendance included Black River High School, Black River Primary School, Hampton School, Sandy Bank Primary School, Red Bank Primary, Fullerswood Primary and Infant School, Happy Grove Primary and Infant School, Lewisville High School, Lacovia Primary and Infant School, Holland Primary School, and Pedro Plains Primary.