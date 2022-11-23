Falmouth’s Bend Down Market buzzing again

The popular Wednesday Bend Down Market in Falmouth, Trelawny was buzzing with activities today with an influx of vendors and shoppers.

All the original stalls were occupied and the car park was transformed into a vending area.

The increase in vending activities should be good news for the coffers of the Trelawny Municipality Corporation.

Vendors are charged a fee of $2,000 to operate a stall.

Previously, Falmouth Mayor C. Junior Gager told The Gleaner that there are 700 registered vendors.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Rose, a vendor whose stall was destroyed by fire, says she is pleased with the increased activity.

"Grand Market start early. I hope I can make some money over this holiday period," she said.

- Leon Jackson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.