Franz Hall appointed Ambassador-designate of Jamaica to Cuba

Career diplomat Franz Hall has been appointed Jamaica's Ambassador-designate to Cuba.

He is expected to assume duties this month.

In making the announcement, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, said Hall will also have jurisdiction over Jamaica's relations with the Dominican Republic.

“Mr Hall is a well-seasoned and dedicated foreign service officer, who brings to the position over 30 years' experience in multilateral, bilateral, diasporic and consular diplomacy. I am confident that he will use the opportunity of this new diplomatic assignment to strengthen the good relations and cooperation between Jamaica and Cuba,” she said.

Hall has served as Counsellor in the Jamaican Mission in Geneva (1997-1999), Deputy Consul General at the Consulate General of Jamaica at New York (1999 - 2002), Minister-Counsellor at the Jamaican Embassy at Washington, D.C. (2008 - 2012), Consul General at the Consulate General of Jamaica at Miami (2013 - 2018) and was appointed as Director of Protocol in 2018.

Hall holds a Master of Arts in International Relations from City College in New York and a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from the University of the West Indies.

He is a past student of Jamaica College.

