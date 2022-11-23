Gabriela Morris reveals ambitions after named PNP chairman for St James Central

WESTERN BUREAU:

GABRIELA MORRIS, president of the People’s National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) and the youngest senator in Jamaica’s House of Representatives, has big plans for the development of St James Central following her appointment as the constituency’s chairman for the Opposition.

Morris, 25, was elected to wear her newest hat during the People’s National Party’s (PNP) constituency conference for St James Central on Sunday at Green Pond High School in St James. She succeeded Sylvan Reid.

“It is an overwhelmingly positive feeling, especially being a daughter of the soil, to have such support from the place that you grew up in. I am also excited about putting in the work as a young politician, as I have a lot of energy and a lot of ideas that I hope to implement in the place that has given me so much, and I am hoping to give back so much more,” Morris, who joined the PNP in 2020, told The Gleaner following the conference.

Although St James Central is currently represented by Jamaica Labour Party (JLP)-affiliated Member of Parliament Heroy Clarke, Morris is determined to give back to her home constituency, particularly the parish capital Montego Bay.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Morris grew up in the Cornwall Courts community and is a past student of Montego Bay High School for Girls and Montego Bay Community College.

The opposition spokesman on youth and entertainment said that she wants to transform Montego Bay into a viable entertainment hub.

“I see us becoming an entertainment centre that can bring in foreign exchange that will not just benefit the country in general, but will be beneficial to the people of Montego Bay,” said Morris. “I am hoping that, as a long-term plan, we can build the entertainment product that becomes a part of this city.”

Among her plans for St James Central are to implement violence-prevention programmes and promote employment opportunities for youth.

“I find that there are a lot of young people across the constituency who feel demotivated, who feel as if they do not have options. For me, it is about providing viable alternatives for them where they can live good in this country, make a living, and make something of themselves,” said Morris.

During Sunday’s conference, PNP President Mark Golding commended Morris’ newest appointment as proof of youthful talent within the party.

“I want to thank you for giving us Senator Gabriela Morris. It shows the place we have for young people and for women in the PNP, and I know the future for Senator Morris in St James Central will be bright and powerful,” Golding, who is also opposition leader, told the conference.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com