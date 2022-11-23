Men in custody after gun and 50 rounds of ammo found in refrigerator

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal firearm and 50 rounds of ammunition in a refrigerator at a premises on Balkan Avenue in Kingston on Tuesday.

Two men were taken into custody in relation to the find.

However, their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.

Reports from the Harbour View police are that about 9:30 a.m., lawmen were in the area when a premises occupied by two men was searched.

During the search, a nine millimetre Smith and Wesson pistol with two magazines and fifty 9mm rounds of ammunition were found in an oats box that was inside a refrigerator, according to the police.

The men were then arrested.

