Men in 'Slickianna' murder case to seek bail

A bail hearing is to be held on December 15 for Rushawn Patterson, the man charged with the murder of social media influencer Aneika 'Slickiana' Townsend.

And 47-year-old security guard Rohan Rose, who is charged with misprision of a felony, which is when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities, is to go before a judge to seek bail on November 28.

Both cases were called up separately in the St James Parish Court this morning and voluntary bills of indictment were entered in each case to move the matters to the St James Circuit Court.

At the circuit court, Justice Andrea Thomas ordered that Patterson, who is being represented by attorney Michelle Thomas, and Rose, who is being represented by Martyn Thomas, be further remanded.

Michelle Thomas asked the judge to set a date for a bail hearing.

So too did Rose's lawyer who argued that his client has been in custody since November 4.

Rose's hearing was set for November 28, while a December 15 date was set for Patterson.

Townsend's body was retrieved by the Marine Police in the sea in the Reading area of St James on the morning of Friday, October 21.

A subsequent post-mortem examination of her body on November 5 concluded that she was strangled.

- Christopher Thomas

