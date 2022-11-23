TEF to host town hall on the Orchard Beach development in Hanover

The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) will host a town hall on the development of Orchard Beach in Hopewell, Hanover.

The consultation session is scheduled for Sunday, November 27 at the Hopewell Community Centre and will start at 2 p.m.

Executive Director of the TEF, Dr Carey Wallace, told JIS News that during the meeting, residents and other stakeholders will have the opportunity to speak about the kind of development they would like for Orchard Beach, which is commonly known as the Old Steamer Beach.

Persons within and outside of the parish are being invited to participate in the face-to-face session to share ideas, pose questions, express thoughts, and voice concerns they may have about the planned development.

Orchard Beach is scheduled to undergo major infrastructural improvements as part of the TEF's Beach Development Programme.

The works will include the construction of commercial stalls, restrooms, and other amenities to facilitate a more welcoming environment for locals and tourists.

- JIS News

