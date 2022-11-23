Trailer overturns on Marcus Garvey Drive

An 18-wheeler tractor trailer carrying a container has overturned at the intersection of Marcus Garvey Drive and the Portmore Toll.

Motorists travelling within the Three Miles area of St Andrew should expect delays.

There is now heavy confession in the area.

Motorists are being advised by the police to use alternate routes until the vehicle has been cleared from the roadway.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of the police at the scene.

