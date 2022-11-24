Agriculture Minister welcomes fertiliser price cut

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Pearnel Charles Jr. is welcoming a third price cut on fertilisers for 2022.

Amid rising input prices for farmers, fertiliser manufacturer Newport-Fersan Jamaica Limited has announced relief for farmers, with a price reduction on the critical farm input.

Farmers will now see an average price reduction of between two to 11 per cent on traditional standard NPK granular fertilisers.

Charles Jr, in a press release, said he is pleased with this reduction.

“It is timely and will help to cushion the impact of getting back into the fields at a quicker pace following the recent effects of adverse weather systems. As farmers get back into production quickly, this may mitigate price increases on crops and supply concerns of scarce produce,” he said.

This price adjustment will also be extended to Fersan's Booster Line of improved fertilisers, whose new prices will be between three per cent to 14 per cent lower than some traditional granular standard fertilisers.

Charles Jr. reiterated the Government's commitment to providing help to farmers.

“With our thrust for improving food security depending heavily on our farmers producing what we eat, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries continues to work tirelessly to provide support for our farmers during this critical time.

“This reduction in fertiliser will greatly contribute to our farmers' ongoing efforts and rising productions levels, and we look forward to more news of this kind from other suppliers in the sector,” he said.

- JIS News

