British woman charged in connection with cocaine seizure

Investigators assigned to the Narcotics Division have charged the woman who was arrested in connection with the seizure of two kilograms of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Saturday, November 19.

She has been identified as Ashanta Ferguson, a 20-year-old customer service agent of West Midlands, England.

According to police reports, about 7:00 p.m., Ferguson was boarding a departing flight to the United Kingdom when her luggage was searched. During the search, two packages of cocaine with a street value of approximately £50 000 were found concealed in false compartments of her luggage.

Following an interview that was conducted in the presence of her attorney on Monday, November 21, Ferguson was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiracy to export cocaine.

She is scheduled to appear before the St. James Parish Court on Monday, November 28.

