From left: Digicel Foundation’s Senior Operations Manager Jodi-Ann McFarlane and Jean Lowrie-Chin, chairperson for Digicel Foundation, present a symbolic cheque representing a $2-million grant from the Digicel Foundation to St Catherine YMCA science students, Tyrese Martin and Joel Buchanan, who were accompanied by the YMCA’s President Anna Dallas and science teacher Lenford Johnson. The St Catherine YMCA will be using the funds to upgrade its computer lab to boost digital literacy.