In preparation for the 2022-2023 school year, the Matilda’s Corner branch of National Commercial Bank provided school supplies to 63 children in the Stand Pipe community, who were excited to receive bags, books, stationery and other school supplies. Angela Brown (left) beams with pride as Branch Manager Murphine Garrick examines her granddaughter Tavia Griffiths’ new textbooks with great interest and encourages her to excel in her studies.