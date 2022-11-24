Corporate Hands | Petrojam launches Big Brother Empowerment Initiative in secondary schools

On November 18, Petrojam launched the company’s Big Brother Empowerment Initiative at St Andrew Technical and Tivoli high schools. This initiative is aimed at partnering with the schools to support intervention strategies to address behavioural issues and improve the academic performance of male students. Latoya Satchwell (back row, second right), dean of discipline, St Andrew Technical High; Judith Jaggon (right), public relations officer, Petrojam Limited; and Donovan Forbes (back row), Petrojam Limited volunteer, pose with male students of St Andrew Technical High School.