Jamaican among sex offenders arrested during US operation

NEW YORK, CMC – The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said on Wednesday that a Jamaican was among 18 unlawfully present non-citizens convicted of sex offences who were recently apprehended during a nationwide enforcement effort.

ICE said the action by deportation officers with its Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York Field Office resulted in a total of 138 arrests nationally, including some who had already been ordered removed from the US but failed to leave.

The Jamaican, two Haitians, and a Guyanese were among those arrested in the sweep between October 22 and November 4.

ICE said that the Jamaican national was apprehended in Boston, Massachusetts.

The 29-year-old, who lives in Waterbury, Connecticut, was convicted of two counts of fourth-degree felony sexual assault.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

One of the Haitians, a 44-year-old man living in Queens Village, Queens, New York, was convicted of felony rape in the second degree, promoting prostitution in the second degree and promoting prostitution in the third degree.

The other Haitian, 43, residing in Springfield Gardens, Queens, New York, was convicted of felony possessing a sexual performance by a child.

The 48-year-old citizen of Guyana, who was living in Brooklyn, New York, was convicted of felony sexual abuse in the first degree: sexual contact with an individual less than 11 years old.

The others who were arrested were nationals of Bolivia, Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Uruguay, El Salvador and Canada.

ERO New York Field Office Acting Field Office Director Kenneth Genalo, said: “The emotional damage inflicted by sexual perpetrators on their victims can last a lifetime. The work of our officers on this operation has prevented future potential victims from such harm.

“This invaluable contribution to community safety should be specially valued at this time of year when families all over gather to celebrate together,” he added.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.