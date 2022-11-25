Assault rifles, over 100 rounds of ammo seized in St Thomas

The Joint Anti-Gang Task Force on Thursday seized three guns and over 100 rounds of ammunition in Bull Bay, St Thomas.

It was reported that the recovery was made as the team was conducting an operation in the area to apprehend one of Jamaica's most wanted – Nesta Morrison, otherwise called 'Bigga Crime'.

The operation yielded the seizure of two assault rifles, a nine millimetre pistol, and 108 assorted rounds of ammunition.

According to the police, military paraphernalia, a large sum of counterfeit United States cash, and other contraband were also seized.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nesta 'Bigga Crime' Morrison or any other gang members are asked to contact the nearest police station, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.

