Bellefield High principal dismisses demon possession rumours

Principal of Bellefield High School in Manchester, Paul Grant, is rejecting claims of demonic possession at the school after some students suffered panic attacks on Friday morning.

In an interview with The Gleaner, Grant explained that 10 children experienced panic attacks, three of whom fainted.

The incident occurred on the fifth form block, approximately 9:05 a.m., while classes were in-session.

Grant said one student has communicated that she did not have breakfast that morning.

“Based on our understanding, it would have been a panic attack. We did not see anybody attacked, frothing from the mouth, eyes rolling over. They were just weak. They were hot,” he explained.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Grant further clarified that the fifth form block was built using shipping containers, which tend to retain heat.

Grant said he suspects that the stress of finalising School-Based Assessments (SBAs) could have caused the panic attacks.

He said classes resumed as usual, but five of the parents who were contacted took their children home early.

- Asha Wilks

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.