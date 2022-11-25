Clarendon family seeks help to locate missing senior

The family of 87-year-old Jasper Wright is appealing to the public for assistance to locate him.

Wright was last seen on November 18.

It is reported that the senior last visited his daughter at her home in Orchid Crescent, Clarendon.

Wright's nephew, Christopher Mayers, told The Gleaner that while his uncle was visiting his daughter, she stepped out to make a shopping run and upon returning, he was discovered missing.

The incident has been reported to the Longville Park Police Station.

Mayers said that the family has no information suggesting that the senior has dementia.

Mayers, who lives abroad with his mother, Wright's sister, Hyleen, said that they are both very concerned about his welfare as they would usually keep in touch with him through regular telephone calls.

"The family just wants some kind of answers, some kind of clue to figure out what's going on," Mayers said.

“Where did this lovely human being disappear to?” Mayers questioned.

He added that it has been very difficult for his mother to cope.

"It's devastating, she's still in shock," Mayers said.

- Asha Wilks

