Westmoreland fisherman charged over beating of man at a shop

The police in Westmoreland have charged a 37-year-old fisherman who attacked a man after accusing him of setting fire to a shop.

Glenroy Gayle, otherwise called 'Elephant', of Savanna-la-Mar in the parish, is charged with wounding with intent and assault occasioning bodily harm.

Gayle was apprehended at his home on Wednesday during an operation and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

The incident happened on Great George Street in the parish on Monday, November 14.

The police report that about 7 a.m., a man was purchasing items at a grocery shop when three men, including Gayle, reportedly accused him of setting fire to a shop.

The three then allegedly assaulted the man, inflicting several blows and wounding him, according to the police.

They then fled the scene.

The man was assisted to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

