Attorney-at-law Marc Harrison has died

Attorney-at-law Marc Harrison, who was the founding partner in the law firm Harrison & Harrison, has died.

He died last night in Florida where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

King's Counsel Symone Mayhew, who is litigation consultant for the firm, described Harrison as one of the best commercial lawyers.

“A very lovely person, a good friend we will all miss him. Gone too soon,” Mayhew said today.

Harrison was admitted to practise law in Jamaica in 1996.

He worked in the commercial division at the Attorney General's Department and was subsequently appointed Assistant Attorney General.

He was responsible for drafting and reviewing contracts to which the government of Jamaica was a party.

He also represented the government in international capital market bond issues and domestic and international commercial litigation matters.

Harrison also worked at Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited before opening his own law firm in 2007 with his sister, Monique Harrison-Beckford.

Harrison is survived by his wife Lisa, their two children, his parents, retired Court of Appeal Judge Karl Harrison and his wife Enid, as well as his sister and other relatives.

-Barbara Gayle

