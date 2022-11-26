Motorcyclist killed in St Elizabeth

A motorcyclist was killed in a vehicular crash on the Aberdeen main road in St Elizabeth on Friday.

He is Marvin McLaughlin of Slipe district in the parish.

The Siloah Police say about 11:00 p.m., McLaughlin was driving his chopper motorcycle in a southerly direction when he collided with a Honda CRV motor car that was travelling in the opposite direction.

He was assisted to the hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

The police say the driver of the motor car was warned for prosecution.

