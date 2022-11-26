Over 100 rounds of ammunition seized in St James
Over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police/military operation at New Road, Flanker, in St James on Friday.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the team carried out a search of premises in the area about 2:30 p.m.
While searching a yard, two bottles, one containing ninety-two 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition and another containing thirty-eight .40 rounds of ammunition, were found, it said.
No one was arrested.
However, CCU said the police are continuing their investigation.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.