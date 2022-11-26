Sat | Nov 26, 2022

Over 100 rounds of ammunition seized in St James

Published:Saturday | November 26, 2022 | 10:19 AM
No one was arrested. - File photo

Over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during a joint police/military operation at New Road, Flanker, in St James on Friday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the team carried out a search of premises in the area about 2:30 p.m.

While searching a yard, two bottles, one containing ninety-two 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition and another containing thirty-eight .40 rounds of ammunition, were found, it said.

No one was arrested.

However, CCU said the police are continuing their investigation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.