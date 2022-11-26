Police seek help identifying body dumped in Kingston Harbour

The police are probing the death of a man who they believe was killed and his body dumped in the Kingston Harbour on Friday.

His identity has not yet been ascertained.

The body was removed from the water by the Marine Police.

It had lacerations to the forehead and swelling to the right side of the face.

According to the police, the man appears to be in his 40s and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was wearing red sweatpants, black underpants, a yellow sleeveless shirt and a pair of white sneakers.

The police are seeking the public's help to identify the body. They are urging those who can assist the investigation to call the Hunt's Bay Police at 923-7111.

